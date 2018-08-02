$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Range Resources Corp. (RRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Range Resources posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.50 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.02.

Range Resources opened at $15.38 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other Range Resources news, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $67,160.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $153,773.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Range Resources by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

