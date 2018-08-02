$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Consolidated Water also reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 9.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water remained flat at $$13.85 during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,403. The firm has a market cap of $210.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

