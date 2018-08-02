-$0.09 EPS Expected for Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.16). Avid Bioservices reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 58.67% and a negative net margin of 40.68%.

CDMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Avid Bioservices traded up $0.08, hitting $5.74, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 585,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,510. The company has a market cap of $310.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.18. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at $2,217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization focusing on the development and cGMP manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, and cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

