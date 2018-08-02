$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mimecast Ltd (MIME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -188.68, a P/E/G ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $46.87.

In related news, CFO Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 28,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,166,304.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,943 shares of company stock valued at $21,961,284 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,006,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after buying an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

