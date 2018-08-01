Zuora (ZUO) Shares Down 8.7%

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)’s share price was down 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 1,366,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,022,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.97 million. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth $21,901,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth $2,265,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

