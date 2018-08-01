Zoetis (ZTS) PT Raised to $100.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis opened at $86.48 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $59.50 and a 52 week high of $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,883,000 after buying an additional 4,974,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,069,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,736,000 after buying an additional 2,584,199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,187,000 after buying an additional 2,109,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zoetis by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after buying an additional 870,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zoetis by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,192,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,588,000 after buying an additional 553,802 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.