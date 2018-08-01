ZIX (ZIXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ZIX had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%.

Shares of ZIX traded down $0.01, reaching $5.34, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 144,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.19 million, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. ZIX has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 162,524 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 38,637 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

