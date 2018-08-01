ZIX (ZIXI) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of ZIX opened at $5.34 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $286.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. ZIX has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter. ZIX had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. equities research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ZIX by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIX by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

