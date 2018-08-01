ZIX (ZIXI) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Shares of ZIX opened at $5.34 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $286.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. ZIX has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $5.69.
ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter. ZIX had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. equities research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZIX Company Profile
Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.
