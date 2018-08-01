ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 34,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 960,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

ZIOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a market cap of $353.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.74.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. equities analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 351.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 125,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 97,632 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares during the period. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

