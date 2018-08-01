Zilliqa One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.42 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network and Korbit. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $504.72 million and $15.42 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,576,552,268 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Bithumb, Koinex, BitMart, OTCBTC, DragonEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay, Kucoin, BitForex, OOOBTC, Huobi, DDEX, Binance, BiteBTC, Korbit, Gate.io, fex, IDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Tokenomy, Hotbit, Radar Relay, FCoin, Upbit, OKEx, Coinone, Bitbns and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

