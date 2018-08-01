Zagg (ZAGG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Zagg had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. Zagg updated its FY18 guidance to $1.30-1.50 EPS.

Shares of Zagg opened at $14.90 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Zagg has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, President Brian Stech sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Larabee sold 18,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $269,427.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,190.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,594 shares of company stock worth $746,327 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zagg during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Zagg during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zagg during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in Zagg during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Zagg during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Zagg in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zagg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

