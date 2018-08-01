Zagg (ZAGG) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.92 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zagg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Zagg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Zagg and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Zagg in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zagg presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

Zagg traded down $1.25, reaching $13.65, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 31,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,765. Zagg has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $415.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Zagg had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. analysts anticipate that Zagg will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Brian Stech sold 10,000 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $170,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 208,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,485.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl A. Larabee sold 18,594 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $269,427.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,190.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,594 shares of company stock valued at $746,327. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

