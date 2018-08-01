Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DTE Energy (DTE) to Buy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $122.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DTE Energy ended second quarter of 2018 on a solid note, with its bottom line having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company focuses on improving its cost structure and directing capital investments towards renewable generation, utility infrastructure and environmental compliance assets. DTE Energy is investing steadily to enhance its renewable generation assets. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the last one year. Currently, management is targeting an annual dividend increase of about 7% through 2019. The company’s effort to maximize shareholder value is expected to attract investors. However, DTE Energy faces increasingly stringent government regulations for curbing emissions and operational risks, that remains a major concern.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.27 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

DTE opened at $108.54 on Monday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $99,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,248.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $45,790.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,381 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $179,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

