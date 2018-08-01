Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cara Therapeutics (CARA) to “Hold”

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CARA. ValuEngine raised Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.00. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $136,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,700,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $652,980. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

