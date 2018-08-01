Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 126.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.69 million. sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard A. Baughman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $195,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 630.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 101,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 61,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.