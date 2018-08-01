Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yext (YEXT) to Hold

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

YEXT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Yext traded up $0.57, hitting $21.71, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,176. Yext has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.21.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, President Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $115,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,115,577 shares of company stock worth $19,604,530 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at $180,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Yext by 42.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

