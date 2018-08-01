Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LTX-Credence Co. common stock (XCRA) to Hold

LTX-Credence Co. common stock (NASDAQ:XCRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Xcerra Corporation engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing automatic test equipment for the semiconductor industry. Its product portfolio includes Diamond platform; X-Series platform; and ASL platform. The Company also offers various services, such as installation and maintenance of test systems, servicing of spare parts, parts and labor warranties on test systems and instruments, and training on the maintenance and operation of test systems. Xcerra Corporation, formerly known as LTX-Credence Corporation, is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XCRA. BidaskClub raised LTX-Credence Co. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised LTX-Credence Co. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded LTX-Credence Co. common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded LTX-Credence Co. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded LTX-Credence Co. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock traded down $0.10, reaching $14.14, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 13,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,589. The company has a market cap of $779.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. LTX-Credence Co. common stock has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LTX-Credence Co. common stock (NASDAQ:XCRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.73 million. LTX-Credence Co. common stock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 10.49%. LTX-Credence Co. common stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that LTX-Credence Co. common stock will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Xcerra Corporation provides test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Test Solutions and Electronic Manufacturing Solutions. The company offers Diamond series platform that offers high-density packaging for the testing of microcontrollers, and consumer and digital-based ASSP and ASIC devices; X-Series platform that offers configurations for the testing of analog-based ASSP and ASIC, power, automotive, mixed signal, and RF applications; and ASL platform for testing linear, low-end mixed signal, precision analog, and power management devices.

