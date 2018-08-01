Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) to Sell

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. equities research analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $1,276,351.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $315,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3,414.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the first quarter worth $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter worth $161,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3,468.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 171,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter worth $232,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

