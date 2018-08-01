Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hill-Rom (HRC) to Hold

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hill-Rom exited the fiscal third quarter on a strong note. Year-over-year revenue growth was solid domestically driven by sturdy performance by Patient Support Systems and Surgical Solutions. The company is also focusing on product innovation through research and development. Year to date, it has raked in more than $180 million from new products. Also, the company’s long-term financial objectives through 2020 look promising. Hill-Rom has outperformed its industry in the past three months. However, a challenging international comparison resulting from last year’s large construction project in the Middle East hampered growth. Also, foreign exchange and a tough competitive landscape remain headwinds.”

HRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of Hill-Rom opened at $94.20 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 5,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $469,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alton Shader sold 16,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,575,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,485,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 54,174 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,352,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

