Zacks: Brokerages Set $23.75 Target Price for Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $23.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cannae an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th.

NYSE CNNE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 264,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cannae has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 7.36%. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cannae will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Hugh R. Harris purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $298,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 411,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 148,852 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

