Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Inovalon also posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INOV. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

INOV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. 857,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Inovalon news, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $105,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,614.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,169,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,842.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 164,753 shares of company stock worth $1,641,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,631,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $4,456,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

