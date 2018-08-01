Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) to Post $0.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) to announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of Avaya traded down $0.19, hitting $20.39, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Avaya has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.