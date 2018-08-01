Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) to Post $0.91 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. 68,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $198,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,768.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 5,395.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,523,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,495,334 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $17,000,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $15,610,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,477,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,570,000 after buying an additional 275,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $14,140,000.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

