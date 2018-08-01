Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (OSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to post $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the lowest is $2.09 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $2.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $7.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Longbow Research began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Oshkosh to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Shares of OSK opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $67.75 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other news, VP Marek W. May sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

