Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cintas Co. (CTAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $6.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $2,023,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 106,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,814,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas traded up $1.49, reaching $205.97, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 612,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,172. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $130.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

