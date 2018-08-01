Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,559. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 4,413,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,384 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 553,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 74,016 shares during the period. Yost Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yost Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 181,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 160,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 127,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.