Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.32. Anadarko Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anadarko Petroleum.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.90.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum traded down $3.58, hitting $69.57, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,133,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APC. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 51.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 178.1% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 24,205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

