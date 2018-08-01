Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $123.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Tilly’s’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of Tilly’s traded down $0.01, hitting $15.49, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,774. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $445.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of -0.27.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $78,693.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,806 shares of company stock worth $3,919,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth about $7,630,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 245,115 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth about $3,702,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth about $2,379,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $1,500,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

