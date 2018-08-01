Zacks: Analysts Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.88. 149,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $76.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

