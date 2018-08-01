Zacks: Analysts Expect Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) to report sales of $105.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Government Properties Income Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.50 million to $106.16 million. Government Properties Income Trust posted sales of $69.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Government Properties Income Trust will report full year sales of $410.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.00 million to $421.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $382.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $359.74 million to $425.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Government Properties Income Trust.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Government Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:GOV opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Government Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Government Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 85.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

