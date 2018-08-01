Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Tupperware Brands posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $535.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 576.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of Tupperware Brands traded down $0.70, reaching $36.01, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 64,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.44. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $66.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other news, Director De Castro Antonio Monteiro acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

