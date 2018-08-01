Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Will Post Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.30. Norfolk Southern reported earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 52.36%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Argus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $159.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.74.

Shares of Norfolk Southern traded down $1.07, hitting $167.93, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $111.44 and a fifty-two week high of $172.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $302,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,625.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cynthia C. Earhart sold 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $994,326.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,326.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,348 shares of company stock worth $1,716,507 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

