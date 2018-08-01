Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CPI Card Group Inc (PMTS) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CPI Card Group’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CPI Card Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CPI Card Group.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $59.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.41 million.

PMTS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

CPI Card Group traded up $0.03, hitting $2.11, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,651. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of -0.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMTS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 85,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

