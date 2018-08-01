Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) will announce sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.72 billion. Anadarko Petroleum reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will report full year sales of $12.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $13.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.95 billion to $15.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anadarko Petroleum.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.90.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum traded down $3.58, hitting $69.57, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 9,133,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,359. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Anadarko Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,176,573 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $433,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,166 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,314,744 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $200,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,406 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,760,910 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $166,787,000 after acquiring an additional 762,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,548 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,174,000 after acquiring an additional 90,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $121,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

