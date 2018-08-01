YY (YY) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

Press coverage about YY (NASDAQ:YY) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. YY earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 46.7096257854926 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of YY from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of YY from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

YY opened at $93.23 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. YY has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The information services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $517.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.32 million. YY had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 27.41%. equities analysts predict that YY will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

