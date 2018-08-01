Yamana Gold (AUY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. GARP Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. GMP Securities upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.89.

Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,493,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,176,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.84. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.05 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $8,043,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 188,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 118.0% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,883,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,680 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 112.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,012,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 37.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

