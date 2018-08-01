XYO Network Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (XYO)

XYO Network (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. One XYO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top and IDEX. XYO Network has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and $51,922.00 worth of XYO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO Network has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XYO Network

XYO Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO Network’s total supply is 14,198,877,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,536,829,225 tokens. XYO Network’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XYO Network is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO Network’s official website is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO Network is medium.com/@XYOracleNetwork

Buying and Selling XYO Network

XYO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

