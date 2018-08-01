XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR (XTEPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:XTEPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xtep International Holdings Limited is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing sportswear, including footwear, apparel and accessory products. Its products are sold under the Xtep brand and the Koling brand. It sells its products through its distribution network comprising distributors and third-party retailers, as well as online. Xtep International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Quanzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:XTEPY opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.30. XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

Xtep International Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sportswear primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including footwear, apparel, and accessory products primarily under the Xtep brand. It is also involved in the trading of sportswear.

