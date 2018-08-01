XpresSpa Group (XSPA) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.47

News coverage about XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. XpresSpa Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3721870138574 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of XpresSpa Group remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 42,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,277. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. XpresSpa Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 92.08%. equities analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XSPA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, CEO Edward Jankowski purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

