Xplore Technologies (XPLR) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xplore Technologies (NASDAQ:XPLR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xplore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Xplore Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xplore Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.37.

Xplore Technologies opened at $5.98 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 million, a PE ratio of 119.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. Xplore Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Xplore Technologies (NASDAQ:XPLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter. Xplore Technologies had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 3.20%. research analysts predict that Xplore Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPLR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Xplore Technologies by 86.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 158,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xplore Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Xplore Technologies by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Xplore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Xplore Technologies Company Profile

Xplore Technologies Corp. develops, integrates, and markets rugged mobile personal computer systems in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products enable the extension of traditional computing systems to a range of field personnel, including energy pipeline inspectors, public safety personnel, warehouse workers, and pharmaceutical scientists.

