XL Group Ltd (XL) Holdings Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in XL Group were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XL Group in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XL Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of XL Group in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XL Group in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XL Group in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get XL Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Shares of XL Group opened at $56.23 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. XL Group Ltd has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). XL Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. analysts predict that XL Group Ltd will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. XL Group’s payout ratio is presently -43.78%.

About XL Group

XL Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty, environmental liability, professional liability, property, excess and surplus lines, U.S. program/facilities, and construction business products.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL).

Receive News & Ratings for XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.