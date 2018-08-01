Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Takes $659,000 Position in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at $1,257,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at $1,449,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at $2,376,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at $2,978,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. ASGN Inc has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.90.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. ASGN had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $878.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

In other ASGN news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $169,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $1,545,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,499,635.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,690. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

