Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Issues Earnings Results

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.44), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 101.01% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Wynn Resorts traded down $6.79, hitting $159.99, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 4,644,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,806. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $124.11 and a 52 week high of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $230.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.53.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

