Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) Receives $138.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on WYN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $34,902.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Worldwide stock traded up $408.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $516.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,910. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.19. Wyndham Worldwide has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $127.96.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Wyndham Worldwide had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 94.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

