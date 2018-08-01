Worldpay Inc (WP) Position Raised by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WP. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth $4,167,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth $3,688,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth $92,837,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth $1,259,235,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth $482,000.

In other Worldpay news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $630,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Worldpay Inc has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Worldpay’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Worldpay in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Worldpay from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

