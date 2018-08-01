Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.51 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock updated its FY18 guidance to ~$3.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $4,539,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,115,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $533,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,400 shares of company stock worth $5,943,228. 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 101,705 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

