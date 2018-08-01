WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD (DGRW) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD (NASDAQ:DGRW) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 629,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 110,994 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 352,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD by 30.9% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 167,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD by 76.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,192 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period.

Shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD traded up $0.25, hitting $42.76, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 132,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,721. WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

