Wink 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (WINK)

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Wink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wink has traded flat against the US dollar. Wink has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00065872 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011926 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000369 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001574 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000767 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wink

Wink (CRYPTO:WINK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Wink Coin Trading

Wink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wink using one of the exchanges listed above.

