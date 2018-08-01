Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Position Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397,804 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.16% of Windstream worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Windstream by 12.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Windstream by 127.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Windstream by 66.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 61,544 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Windstream by 17.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Windstream by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 112,870 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stoltz sold 29,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $46,979.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,214.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Windstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Windstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.62.

Windstream opened at $3.52 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Windstream Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $139.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.06.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Windstream had a negative return on equity of 191.89% and a negative net margin of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Windstream’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Windstream Holdings Inc will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

