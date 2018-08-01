Windsor Group LTD Has $653,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 67,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,631,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,075,000 after purchasing an additional 950,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,645,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

NYSE TEL opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

